Lazaro Martinez III of New Braunfels brought home the Gold Medal in the 14UB bracket of the 31st annual Junior National 9-Ball Championships presented by Iwan Simonis.
The tourney held by the Billiard Education Foundation ran Tuesday, July 23 to Saturday, July 27 and included more than 170 of the top junior pool players in the country coming together to compete.
During the event the Billiard Education Foundation recognized more than 100 players as Academic All Americans, as they had all had a great point average of 3.0 or better.
Along with the Academic All Americans the BEF also recognized Joey Tate and Patricia Huber as the recipients of this year’s Brenden Crocket Sportsman Award for exemplifying the ideals of sportsmanship while at the table with ethical behavior, fair play and integrity throughout the event.
During the week-long tournament BCA Hall of Famer Tom “Dr. Cue” Rossman also made his 26th consecutive appearance and held his annual artistic pool competition.
Dr. Cue presented the 2019 Artistic Pool awards to this year’s champions: Jack Boldt (U18 boys division), Duncan Weiss (U16 boys division), Jayden Liu (U14 boys division), Vivian Liu (U18 girls division), Brianna LaRatta (U16 girls division), and Patricia Huber (U14 division).
On Saturday July 27 the Junior National Championships concluded with the final matches in each category. In an effort to stay more aligned with the WPA World event, the BEF awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze medals to the top three finishers of each division.
The finalist for this year’s BEF Junior National 9-Ball Championship are:
Gold Medalists:
• 18UB Kaiden Hunkins (Waukesha, WI)
• 18UG Vivian Liu (Harvard, MA)
• 16UB Kodi Allen (Tampa, FL)
• 16UG Tatum Cutting (Diamond, OH)
• 14UB Lazaro Martinez, III (New Braunfels, TX)
• 14UG Skyler Hess (Bowie, MD)
Silver Medalists:
• 18UB Lukas Francasso-Verner (Wallingford, CT)
• 18UG Casey Cork (Frankinville, NC)
• 16UB Matthew Wiseley (Poplar Bluff, MO)
• 16UG Tiana Jiang (Harvard, MA)
• 14UB Trenton White (Plant City, FL)
• 14UG Kennedy Meyman (White Bear Lake, MN)
Bronze Medalist:
• 18UB Ricky Evans (St. Peters, FL)
• 18UG Alexis Burciaga (Adrian, MI)
• 16UB Cameron Cummings (Como, TX)
• 16UG Kodi Allen (Tampa, FL)
• 14UB Joey Tate (Lake Villa, IL)
• 14UG Tatum MacLachlan (Bonsall, CA)
The Billiard Education Foundation was formed in 1993 as a nonprofit charity committed to promoting a love of pool and building the next generation of players through youth programs and academic scholarships. For more information about the BEF visit BilliardEducation.org.
