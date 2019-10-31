SAN MARCOS — The Cougarettes will head into the UIL Class 6A playoffs on a winning note following Tuesday night’s 25-11, 25-21, 25-10 triumph over San Marcos on the road.
Canyon (33-15, 12-2) will represent District 26-6A as its No. 2 seed and is set to open the postseason against Austin Bowie this coming Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Canyon Lake High School.
In Tuesday’s three-set victory, Angel Jones (nine kills) and McKenzie Woitena (eight kills) sparked the attack, while Erin Jones supplied 26 assists and 10 digs to collect another double-double. The defense was given a boost by libero Matti Thuerer, who contributed a team-high 13 digs from the back row.
Angel Jones added 1 1/2 blocks and also served up a pair of aces, as did Addison Evans. Victoria Fontenot led the way with her five aces in the sweep.
Lady Hawks beat Bandera
FISCHER — Canyon Lake closed the book on the regular season with a 20-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16 victory against Bandera Monday during senior night.
The Lady Hawks (22-17, 5-5) were paced by 17 kills from Megan Vorhis, 34 assists courtesy of Cassidy Felps and 16 digs compiled by Lainee Moses. Vorhis also chipped in four blocks and Kayla Wunderlich tallied three aces.
Head coach Kim Clemons’ club is now prepared to begin the Class 4A postseason next week.
