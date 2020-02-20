New Braunfels capped its 2019-20 season with a quality win over a playoff-bound opponent Tuesday during senior night.
The Unicorns (25-11) toppled Smithson Valley 70-62 to seal a season sweep of the Rangers (20-12), who had already sewn up a postseason berth coming into their District 26-6A finale.
New Braunfels settled into a rhythm from the field in the early going and rode into the half with a 36-29 edge. Smithson Valley made it a brand new ballgame going into the final stanza after outscoring the Unicorns 16-10 in the third, but New Braunfels erupted for 24 points in the last eight minutes to vault ahead for good.
Eli Datesman (20 points) and Mason Pullen (19 points) once again led the charge for the Unicorns’ offense, while Grant Jacobs and Jack Lewis added nine and seven points, respectively.
Meanwhile, Austin Kenwisher paced the Rangers by delivering 20 points, while Zayden High (14 points) and Devante Mount (13 points) also finished in double figures.
Smithson Valley now awaits word on which team from District 25-6A it will face in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs next week.
Liberty Hill girls eliminate Canyon Lake
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Hawks made a first-round playoff exit Tuesday night in Johnson City after absorbing a 46-29 setback against Liberty Hill.
Canyon Lake (18-11) trailed 12-5 after the first quarter and later went into the locker room at intermission down by 11. The Lady Panthers continued to keep the pressure on with their defense down the stretch and didn’t allow head coach Zach Burleson’s team to forge a comeback.
The Lady Hawks, who finished fourth place in District 28-4A this season, were led by Chelsea Tschoepe’s 11 points and Kaitlyn Cox’s seven. Sophia Barber chipped in five and the tandem of Lainee Moses and Jessie Melendez each tallied three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.