The Cougars recorded one win and one loss Friday to cap Pool D play at the River City Classic.
Playing at the Cougar Den, Canyon (3-8 overall) opened the day by defeating Medina Valley 70-62 and then fell 58-44 to Pflugerville Weiss.
Head coach Paul Buntyn’s Cougars sprinted to a 21-7 edge against Medina Valley in the first quarter and never looked back. The tandem of Josh Malone (29 points) and Zay McHenry (20 points) were unstoppable for Canyon and fueled the win by combining to shoot 59.3% from the field.
Malone also grabbed 11 rebounds to complete a double-double, and McHenry added six boards. Connor Creel and Sal Shepherd chipped in eight and six points, respectively, in the victory.
The loss to Weiss saw the Cougars get off to another good start after seizing a 14-9 lead. The visitors turned the tables with a 20-6 run in the second period and added a strong fourth quarter to thwart Canyon’s comeback bid.
Malone (19 points) and Shepherd (14 points) were the top scorers for the Cougars, who will finish their River City Classic schedule today with an 11:30 a.m. game against Seguin at NBHS.
