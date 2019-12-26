It was yet another remarkable season for head coach Josh Wood and the NBCA Wildcats.
New Braunfels Christian Academy steamrolled its way to a district title and then qualified for the TAPPS Six-Man Division II state championship game in Waco for the second time in four years. NBCA came up just short against the No. 1-ranked team — Watauga Harvest Christian — but the Wildcats’ efforts have led to a truckload of postseason honors at the state and district levels.
New Braunfels Christian recently learned that seven players landed on the all-state team for Division II. Brady Hines landed on both the first team offense and first team defense, while the trio of Drew Campbell, Cort Koehler and Luke Bales all earned spots on the first team offense.
R.C. Skelton joined Hines on the first team defense.
Hines, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, used his size and leaping ability to become a major part of the Wildcats’ passing game as well as a tough defender. Campbell, a senior offensive lineman, and Koehler, a junior center, helped pave the way for NBCA’s revitalized running game this season. Bales, a senior running back, took advantage of that blocking by amassing a team-high 2,785 yards and 56 touchdowns during an unbelievable season.
Skelton was all over the field defensively for Wood’s team. The junior defensive lineman helped stop the run all season and will look to do the same in 2020.
The Wildcats also placed two more performers — Rett Elrod and Gavin Kelly — on the second team offense and defense, respectively.
Elrod, a senior quarterback, kept the aerial attack in rhythm once again this season. Kelly, a junior linebacker, made a major impact for NBCA and was part of a much-improved defense.
New Braunfels Christian also received a ton of accolades from TAPPS Six-Man District 2-II, as Campbell, Koehler, Hines, Elrod and Bales were all members of the first team offense. Hines also made the cut for the first team defense, as did Skelton and Kelly.
The Wildcats also had five more players land on the district’s second team. Senior wide receiver/defensive back Mason Lemme was a two-way selection, while senior spread back Jackson Austin earned a place on the second team offense. Lemme was joined on the defensive side of the ball by second team choices E.J. Easterly, Ryan Henry and Hampton McCollum.
Easterly, a senior defensive lineman, Henry, a junior linebacker and McCollum, a junior defensive back, were praised by Wood throughout the season for their tireless work ethic and ability to make plays on Friday nights.
NBCA’s list of accolades was rounded out by honorable mention selection Baxter Peabody, a junior defensive back.
New Braunfels Christian Academy went 11-2 overall this past season and was a perfect 5-0 in district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.