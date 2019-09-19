SAN ANTONIO — There was no hangover effect for New Braunfels Tuesday night following its 3-2 loss to Canyon last Friday at home.
The Lady Unicorns (21-14, 1-1) wasted little time recording a three-set sweep of District 26-6A opponent East Central on the road, as head coach Heather Sledge’s club won by scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-13.
New Braunfels received eight kills from Madison Glassco, who continues to pace the Lady Unicorns’ attack this season. The senior outside hitter now has a team-high 281 kills.
The trio of Rian Millership, Morgan Baese and Cypress Guenther respectively contributed seven, six and six kills, while Guenther and Glassco each supplied one block as well.
The setting duties were once again handled by the duo of Lena Baumann and Ella Brunson. Baumann posted a team-best 17 assists and Brunson notched 14 assists and four aces.
Along the back row, Harleigh Mericle delivered 14 digs, while libero Edie Welch finished with 10 digs in addition to a pair of aces.
The Lady Unicorns are in an early four-way tie for third place in the 26-6A standings with Steele, San Marcos and Judson. Clemens and Canyon are both 2-0, but the league leaders are set to square off this Friday night in Schertz.
Meanwhile, New Braunfels will attempt to keep climbing the standings when it welcomes Judson to town this Friday night for a 7 p.m. match. The Lady Rockets are 8-26 overall and 1-1 in district.
