Canyon’s 2020 football season was so successful that awards are still pouring in for the Cougars as the calendar turns toward spring.
The Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA) released its Class 5A all-state selections on Thursday, and two Canyon seniors earned on-field honors. Running back Micah Williford landed on the third team offense, while linebacker Caden Holt was chosen as an honorable mention defender.
