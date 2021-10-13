SAN MARCOS — It all came together for Calvary Baptist Academy this past Friday night against The Winston School of San Antonio, as the Conquerors cruised to a 58-12 win at the CFPO Peyton Fields Sports Complex in San Marcos.
Calvary Baptist (2-4) stormed out of the gates to build a 26-0 lead after the opening stanza. Head coach Brad Nichols’ squad later invoked the 45-point mercy rule in the third quarter to end the contest early.
