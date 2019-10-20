BURNET — Canyon Lake’s road warrior mentality has served the team well throughout the first two months of the 2019 season.
The Hawks (6-1, 2-0) improved to 5-0 away from the friendly confines of Hawk Stadium Friday night after securing a 28-20 victory against Burnet in District 14-4A-I play.
Canyon Lake trailed 14-7 following a pick-6 by the Bulldogs’ Blaine Burkhalter in the second quarter, but James Bates capped a successful drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to help knot the score at 14 apiece at the half.
The Hawks ratcheted up their intensity in the final two stanzas and took control thanks to pair of TD drives in the fourth period.
Bates tallied a 2-yard scoring jaunt with 11:56 left to play and then iced the win with a 1-yard plunge that came with 1:11 remaining on the clock. The sophomore finished with 165 yards and three scores on 23 carries.
On the season, Bates has now rushed for 672 yards since making his varsity debut against Pflugerville Weiss.
As a team, Canyon Lake racked up 333 yards on 49 total attempts. Ethan Slater had his most productive night of the year, as he tallied 96 yards on just nine totes. Nic Rivera posted 57 yards on 11 carries, and Jeremy Greene added a run for 22 yards.
Once the Hawks were able to tie the game, their defense preserved the win by shutting down Burnet’s spread attack. Canyon Lake forced three turnovers on downs and one punt prior to the Bulldogs’ late TD.
The Hawks now return to Fischer to host Fredericksburg this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The Billies (4-3, 2-0) are coming off a 35-10 victory over Taylor.
