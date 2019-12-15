The quality of volleyball within District 26-6A during the 2019 season was undeniable.
The league produced a state tournament qualifier in addition to a pair of teams that knocked off Austin-area schools in the opening round of the playoffs. Even the teams that were unable to make it to the postseason were loaded with talent.
Unsurprisingly, the three local teams in 26-6A — Canyon, New Braunfels and Smithson Valley — placed their fair share of players on the all-district honor teams.
The Cougarettes, who finished as the district runner-up behind Clemens, received word that six players took home on-court accolades from 26-6A, including first team selections Angel Jones, Lauren Woitena and Matti Theurer.
Jones, a senior middle blocker, led her team in total blocks with 121 1/2 and was second in kills with 383. Woitena, a senior outside hitter, posted a team-high 396 kills this past season while also collecting 278 digs. Theurer, a senior libero, registered 762 digs and 69 aces to lead Canyon in both categories.
The Cougarettes also saw the duo of Kyla Malone and Erin Jones land on the 26-6A second team.
Malone, a sophomore outside hitter, delivered 352 kills and 300 digs during a breakout season. Erin Jones, a junior setter, handed out 853 assists this year while also tallying 377 digs and 263 kills.
Canyon junior middle blocker Emma Jubela earned honorable mention after returning from injury and providing 48 kills and 28 blocks.
The Lady Unicorns claimed third place in 26-6A this season and watched as nine players took home on-court recognition. New Braunfels’ first-team picks were Madison Glassco and Morgan Baese, who each ensured that the offense remained in rhythm throughout the season.
Glassco, a senior outside hitter, amassed 399 kills this season and also added 157 digs and 48 blocks. Baese, a junior outside hitter, helped New Braunfels hit its stride late in the year and provided another reliable source of offense while notching 344 kills and 36 blocks.
Three more Lady Unicorns — Edie Welch, Lena Baumann and Rian Millership — earned a place on the district’s second team.
Welch, a senior libero, finished 2019 with a team-best 588 digs and also led New Braunfels with her 41 aces. Baumann, a senior setter, dished out a team-high 716 assists and also posted 316 digs. Millership, a junior middle blocker, provided 277 kills, 100 blocks and 82 digs.
New Braunfels also had four honorable mention recipients — Ella Brunson, Cypress Guenther, Keriann Kallus and Harleigh Mericle.
Brunson, a junior setter, posted 604 assists and 357 digs this year, while Guenther, a junior middle blocker, recorded 199 kills and 69 blocks. Kallus, a senior outside hitter, supplied 182 kills and 38 blocks in 2019, and Mericle, a senior defensive specialist, tallied 358 digs as well as 31 aces.
The Lady Rangers finished just outside of the playoff race this season, but they were also well represented on the all-district teams.
Smithson Valley senior Ashley Acuna was the lone Lady Ranger to claim a spot on the 26-6A first team after shining in her libero role. Acuna led her team with 610 digs and also served up 27 aces.
Fellow senior Kate Myles represented Smithson Valley on the district’s second team as a right side hitter. Myles was second on the team in kills this past season with 232 and added 40 blocks as well.
The Lady Rangers’ honorable mention performers were Lily Sandoval, Bekah Williams, Austin Burrell and Jaci Mesa.
Sandoval, a junior setter, had a team-best 495 assists this year in addition to 177 digs. Williams, a sophomore outside hitter, led Smithson Valley with her 241 kills, while Burrell, a junior middle blocker, notched 111 kills and 74 blocks. Mesa, a sophomore defensive specialist, tallied a team-high 33 aces and also provided 374 digs.
The district’s overall MVP was Clemens senior outside hitter Shelby O’Neal, who capped the 2019 campaign with 566 kills.
