SPRING BRANCH — Smithson Valley defeated New Braunfels 25-13, 25-17, 25-14 at home last Friday night to remain unbeaten atop the District 27-6A standings.
The Lady Rangers (30-4, 9-0) also sealed a season sweep of the Lady Unicorns (20-21, 5-4).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. High near 90F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 12, 2021 @ 4:05 am
SPRING BRANCH — Smithson Valley defeated New Braunfels 25-13, 25-17, 25-14 at home last Friday night to remain unbeaten atop the District 27-6A standings.
The Lady Rangers (30-4, 9-0) also sealed a season sweep of the Lady Unicorns (20-21, 5-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.