OFFENSE (13)
Pos. Player, School Ht. Wt. Hometown
QB • Sam Howell, North Carolina 6-2 225 Indian Trail, N.C.
QB • Kedon Slovis, USC 6-2 200 Scottsdale, Ariz.
RB Javian Hawkins, Louisville 5-9 182 Titusville, Fla.
RB • Sincere McCormick, UTSA 5-9 200 Converse, Texas
WR • David Bell, Purdue 6-2 210 Indianapolis, Ind.
WR • C.J. Johnson, East Carolina 6-2 229 Greenville, N.C.
WR • Dante Wright, Colorado State 5-10 165 Navarre, Fla.
OL • Evan Neal, Alabama 6-7 360 Okeechobee, Fla.
OL • O’Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana 6-5 342 Greensburg, La.
OL • Ikem Ekwonn, N.C. State 6-4 308 Charlotte, N.C.
OL • Sean Rhyan, UCLA 6-4 323 Ladera Beach, Calif.
OL Nick Rosi, Toledo 6-4 290 Powell, Ohio
OL Travis Glover, Georgia State 6-6 330 Vienna, Ga.
DEFENSE (14)
Pos. Player, School Ht. Wt. Hometown
DL Gregory Rousseau, Miami 6-6 251 Coconut Creek, Fla.
DL • George Karlaftis, Purdue 6-4 265 West Lafayette, Ind.
DL Solomon Byrd, Wyoming 6-4 243 Palmdale, Calif.
DL • Kayvon Thibodeuax, Oregon 6-5 242 South Central Los Angeles, Calif.
LB Devin Richardson, New Mexico State 6-3 233 Klein, Texas
LB • Omar Speights, Oregon State 6-1 233 Philadelphia, Pa.
LB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia 6-3 240 Marietta, Ga.
LB • Shane Lee, Alabama 6-0 246 Burtonsville, Md.
DB Ar’Darius Washington, TCU 5-8 175 Shreveport, La.
DB • Derek Stingley, Jr., LSU 6-1 190 Baton Rouge, La.
DB • Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame 6-4 240 Atlanta, Ga.
DB Verone McKinley III, Oregon 5-10 192 Carrollton, Texas
DB • Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati 6-2 185 Detroit, Michi.
DB • Tykee Smith, West Virginia 5-10 184 Philadelphia, Pa.
SPECIALISTS (5)
Pos. Player, School Ht. Wt. Hometown
P • Austin McNamara, Texas Tech 6-4 175 Gilbert, Ariz.
K Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma 6-2 175 Chardon, Ohio
KR • Joshua Youngblood, Kansas State 5-10 180 Tampa, Fla.
PR Kyle Phillips, UCLA 5-11 181 San Marcos, Calif.
AP Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis 5-11 183 Yazoo City, Miss.
• Denotes true freshman
HEAD COACH
Ryan Day, Ohio State
