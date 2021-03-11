BOERNE — Smithson Valley steamrolled Boerne Champion 10-0 Tuesday night on the road in non-district action.
The Rangers (7-3) plated two runs in the first, third and sixth frames and then tacked on four more tallies in the seventh for good measure.
