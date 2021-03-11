SV baseball

Smithson Valley’s John Garza drove in two runs during Tuesday’s 10-0 shutout win against Boerne Champion.

 Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung

BOERNE — Smithson Valley steamrolled Boerne Champion 10-0 Tuesday night on the road in non-district action.

The Rangers (7-3) plated two runs in the first, third and sixth frames and then tacked on four more tallies in the seventh for good measure.

