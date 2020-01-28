SCHERTZ — The Lady Rangers blanked Clemens 2-0 Friday night at Lehnhoff Stadium to kick off District 26-6A competition on a winning note.
Smithson Valley (6-3, 1-0) got its goals from Sabrina Taber and Kendall Spillmann in the shutout, with assists coming from Jadelin Castro and Jewel Mann.
Goalkeeper Melyna Martinez played all 80 minutes and kept a clean sheet with tallying three saves.
Head coach Jason Adkins’ team is now set to host Canyon tonight at 7:15.
SV boys fall 2-0 at home
SPRING BRANCH — The Smithson Valley boys were dealt a 2-0 setback to open league play Friday night against Clemens at Ranger Stadium.
The Rangers fell to 4-4 overall and 0-1 in District 26-6A play following the match.
The visiting Buffaloes received tallies from Caleb Callahan and Caleb McCausland in the victory.
Smithson Valley will look to bounce back when it heads to Cougar Stadium to battle Canyon tonight at 7:15 p.m.
