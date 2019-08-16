The Cougarettes were well on their way to an 11th consecutive tournament victory Thursday at Fraulein Volleyfest after dispatching both Arlington and Corpus Christi Calallen in short order.
Then Georgetown spoiled the fun.
Playing at home, Canyon (10-3 overall) lost a closely-contested finale to the Lady Eagles by scores of 20-25, 29-27 and 25-21. The defeat dropped the Cougarettes to second place in Pool 4, but Canyon still has a shot to qualify for Saturday’s gold bracket.
“We’re just trying to find our way and find our groove,” head coach Heather Sanders said.
The Cougarettes took down Arlington 25-20, 25-15 in their tournament opener and then breezed past Calallen 25-9, 25-2 in the second match.
Canyon was firing on all cylinders against Calallen, as Lauren Woitena and Matti Theurer set the tone early by delivering two thunderous hits and a diving save, respectively. The Cougarettes’ run continued with a tip kill by Angel Jones and a well-timed setter dump from Victoria Fontenot.
Even when Canyon began to substitute, the team didn’t miss a beat. Haley Therien and Kyla Malone used back-to-back hits to give their team a 16-6 edge, and Allison Paveglio and McKenzie Woitena soon joined the party by adding points of their own en route to a 25-9 win.
The Cougarettes flirted with perfection in the second set after rattling off 18 consecutive points before a hitting error got Calallen on the board. Canyon finished strong from there, as Malone registered a kill prior to watching her team clinch a 25-2 blowout.
“We always talk about honoring the game and honoring our opponent with our highest level of play and that’s always what we strive to do,” Sanders said of the win over Calallen. “I thought we played clean. There were some rallies in there and we executed when we needed to.”
Jones and Malone posted seven kills each against Calallen, while Fontenot finished with 11 assists and Theurer tallied nine digs. McKenzie Woitena added eight digs and three aces, while Kenna Ricker recorded one block.
Jones led the way with 11 kills and a pair of blocks against Arlington, and Erin Jones notched 18 assists. Theurer had 17 digs in the opener.
Against Georgetown, Lauren Woitena and Malone provided 15 and 10 kills, respectively. Erin Jones (19 assists) and Fontenot (13 assists) handled the setting duties, while Theurer added another 22 digs.
Canyon will face another tripleheader today at home in the reseeded Pool 1. The Cougarettes are set to host Arlington Martin, San Antonio Clark and Round Rock at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
