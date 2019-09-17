SAN MARCOS — The Wildcats put on a show Friday night on the road against San Marcos Hill Country.
New Braunfels Christian Academy (3-0) unleashed a balanced attack on offense and also put the clamps on the Rams defensively while collecting a one-sided 66-14 triumph that ended at halftime due to the 45-point mercy rule.
“First complete offensive performance,” NBCA head coach Josh Wood said of the blowout. “Passing game had success, so that was great. The O-line, fullback E.J. Easterly and tight quarterback Mason Grimsley blocked great all night for [Luke] Bales.
“The defense struggled tackling at first, but they figured it out and only gave up 14 points.”
Bales had another night to remember for the Wildcats after rushing for 170 yards and five touchdowns on just six carries and also making two catches for 28 yards and an additional score.
Through three games, Bales is already just 191 yards shy of reaching the 1,000-mark for the season. The senior has also run for an impressive 18 TDs.
It wasn’t just the ground game that shined, as the Wildcats burned Hill Country through the air with regularity. Quarterback Rett Elrod was 9 of 17 passing for 194 yards and four scores, while leading receiver Mason Lemme had a pair of receptions for 65 yards and two TDs.
Brady Hines added three grabs for 36 yards and a score, and teammate Baxter Peabody hauled in two passes for 59 yards.
Easterly tacked on a 13-yard rushing TD in the game as well.
On defense, Wood applauded the effort of a group that included Easterly, Hines, Grimsley, Ryan Henry, Andrew Campbell, Hampton McCollum and R.C. Skelton.
NBCA is now preparing for its biggest test of the young season this coming Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
The Wildcats are slated to hit the road to take on the top-ranked team in UIL Six-Man Division II — the Strawn Greyhounds (2-1).
Wood said his team will continue to use the same approach it has throughout the first three weeks of the season.
“We are focused on the Wildcats and are ready for the challenge,” the coach said.
