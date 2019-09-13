DRIPPING SPRINGS (1-1) AT CANYON (0-2)
Kickoff: Today, 7:30 p.m. / Cougar Stadium, 1510 IH-35 South, New Braunfels
Last season
— Dripping Springs won 42-41.
Player spotlight
— Dripping Springs junior OLB Liam Dahl picked off a pass and returned it for a score last week in a loss to Hays. Dahl is part of a smothering defense for the Tigers that held Kerrville Tivy to 13 points in their opener.
— Canyon QB Dallas Gomez nearly engineered an all-time classic comeback last week for the Cougars in Georgetown. If Canyon’s offense can pick up where it left off, there could be plenty of fireworks in store for this week and beyond.
Outlook
— The Cougars rallied from 27 points down to nearly stun East View a week ago, but the sledding will likely be much tougher against Dripping Springs. Still, there is reason for optimism on offense with the emergence of Gomez and running back Sayveon Jarrett, who rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown last week. Of course, Canyon still has two big-play wide receivers on the outside in Callon Farr and Jacob Garcia. Farr torched East View to the tune of six catches for 117 yards and two TDs, while Garcia added six receptions for 64 yards. The defense is continuing to mature and gain valuable game reps. Junior linebacker Jackson Duncan made 12 total stops in the loss to East View, and teammate Joey Drastata added nine tackles along the D-line.
— The Tigers are off to a 1-1 start following a narrow 14-13 win over Tivy and a heart-breaking 22-21 defeat to Hays in which they saw the Rebels strike for 12 points in the final stanza. Dripping Springs’ offense is guided by sophomore QB Preston Alford, who can do damage with his legs as well as his arm. The Tigers will also rely on RB Curtis Cox and WR Shel Hudson. Dripping Springs’ biggest calling card this year appears to be its defense, though. The Tigers silenced a high-flying Tivy attack during the opening week of the season and were undone by a late lapse against Hays.
Coach Lepsis says:
— “We’re trying to turn the culture a certain direction and trying to get all the kids to buy in. We talk about it every day. We’ve got goals within the team that are viable goals.”
