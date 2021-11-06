BUDA — The Lady Unicorns’ 2021 campaign came to an end Thursday night following a 3-0 defeat at the hands of District 25-6A champion Austin Vandegrift at Johnson High School in Buda.
The Lady Vipers (37-9), who went into the 6A playoffs ranked 15th in the state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, prevailed by scores of 25-14, 25-17 and 25-16 in the area-round postseason battle. Vandegrift advances to take on either Lake Travis or San Antonio Reagan in the upcoming regional quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.