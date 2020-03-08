New Braunfels bowed out of the Comal Tournament Saturday following an 8-0 loss to Katy Tompkins in the semifinals.
The Unicorns (6-4) won Pool B at the event thanks to three straight wins Thursday and Friday after dropping their opener 14-5 to San Antonio Brennan.
Head coach Bobby Alford’s club responded with consecutive triumphs against Fredericksburg (8-1), San Antonio MacArthur (9-2) and Boerne Champion (9-4).
In the game against Fredericksburg, Hunter Turner and Clay Coronado each collected two hits and drove in two runs. Garrett Thompson and Dylan Schriewer were both 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Austin Guzman also drove in a run.
Zach Garcia was the winning pitcher after tossing 4 1/3 innings and striking out nine. Garcia allowed one run on three hits.
In the blowout of MacArthur, the Unicorns’ bats once again led the way. New Braunfels led 4-0 after one inning and continued to chug around the basepaths in the final three frames.
Pierce Beckmann was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and Kolter Rickerson finished 2 for 2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Thompson and Schriewer each went 2 for 3.
Keene Kreusler collected the win from the mound after he threw the first 3 1/3 innings and limited the Brahmas to a pair of unearned runs on three hits. He fanned five batters in the game.
During the rout of Champion on Friday, Rickerson was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Bryson Dyer went 2 for 3 with three runs driven in. Schriewer had another big outing and finished 2 for 4 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs.
Mason Wade picked up the victory after he worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on seven hits.
New Braunfels is now slated to compete in the San Antonio Classic this coming Thursday through Saturday.
