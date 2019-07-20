The story of the 2019 New Braunfels Senior Softball All-Stars goes far beyond what occurs on the playing field.
To hear shortstop Laci Silva tell it, the group of girls have formed a bond that borders on sisterhood.
“We’re playing for more than just a title or a banner,” Silva said. “We all have the same reason to be here — the same reason to give 110 percent every day, every game — just to put it all out on the field and leave it there.”
The team has already qualified for the Southwest Regional, which begins today in Louisiana. The winner of the event will move on to the Senior League Softball World Series in Lower Sussex, Delaware.
Being so close to the squad’s targeted destination has brought a renewed energy throughout the dugout and to the players themselves. Cleanup hitter Mycah Seelhammer said it’s been enjoyable to set an example for the younger athletes in New Braunfels Little League.
“It’s super exciting because we’re only the second team that this Little League has had in regionals — and the first girls team, which is so cool for all the little girls who look up and they want to play softball,” Seelhammer said. “That’s what I wanted to do when I was younger.”
In addition to Silva and Seelhammer, New Braunfels’ roster includes Felicity Mancinas, Amaya Moss, Kaylee Sumrall, Emily Caddell, Abby Gordon, Zoe Ramirez, Brianna Farias, Kaitlyn Fedde, Aaleeyah Longoria and Lilly Montana. The coaches are Lilly Scott and Dustin Caddell.
Some team members have been playing together since elementary school, while others have joined the mix along the way.
“It’s really fun to see how far this team has come from day one,” Caddell said. “I’ve been playing here since I was five or six.”
During every tournament thus far, New Braunfels has brought the No. 15 jersey of former teammate Isabella Scott — their head coach’s late daughter — with them. Scott tragically took her own life in 2016 due to bullying, which has since sparked outreach programs like The Izzy Project and The Isabella Foundation.
That’s part of the reason why New Braunfels’ performance has resonated so much with parents and community members alike.
“You’re playing for a reason,” Seelhammer said. “You’re playing for everybody who has been affected by what No. 15 and Isabella stands for. You’re playing for them, too.”
The path to regionals has been anything but smooth sailing for New Braunfels, which faced a mountain of adversity in the sectional round during a best-of-three series against Calhoun County Little League. New Braunfels cruised to a 14-4 win in Game 1 but fell 9-8 in Game 2 to set up a winner-take-all rubber match.
New Braunfels then found itself staring at a 10-1 deficit heading into the bottom of the second inning before embarking on an epic comeback that ultimately led to an 18-15 victory and a berth in the Texas East state tournament in El Campo.
“It was really scary at 10-1, but we came through and really got our energy back up,” Caddell said.
New Braunfels played the entire sectional series without one of their pitchers, Farias, who was on a family vacation. Fedde stepped into the circle and took command, though, as the right-hander helped ensure that New Braunfels kept rolling along.
“These girls are absolutely 100 percent resilient,” Lilly Scott said. “They were not scared that our pitcher would be away during our sectional tournament. That proved to me they are confident and secure in their ability to bring out their best. My No. 1 rule is that I want to build these girls’ confidence up. I feel like if they have confidence and self-esteem, they can do anything that they set their mind to.”
New Braunfels kicked off the state tournament with 11-0 and 17-0 blowouts of Channelview and East End, respectively, but once again it was forced into a must-win situation when Channelview scored a 5-1 triumph in the first game of a championship doubleheader. Showing no signs of panic, the New Braunfels Senior Softball All-Stars rallied around one another en route to picking up a crucial 12-6 win and earning another banner.
“That’s where that saying ‘softball sisters’ comes into effect,” Lilly Scott said. “They absolutely bring it all together as one, and if there is a separation, the camaraderie will always bring them back.”
New Braunfels’ quest to book a trip to the World Series begins tonight with a contest against the Louisiana state champs — Eastbank Little League — tonight at 8 p.m. in Pineville, Louisiana. All games will be played at Wildcat Park on the campus of Louisiana College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.