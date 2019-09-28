New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Cloudy skies this afternoon. High 94F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.