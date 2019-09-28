It’s incredible how much influence one small, yellow handkerchief can have on a nearly three-hour game.
The Unicorns (4-1, 1-1) saw their shot at yet another a dramatic comeback stopped cold by a costly holding penalty Friday night during a 24-20 setback against East Central in San Antonio.
Bryson Dyer appeared to put the Unicorns back in front with a brilliant weaving touchdown run on a jet sweep, but a flag nullified the play. Four plays later, New Braunfels faced a critical fourth-and-4 situation from the Hornets’ 16-yard line, but East Central’s blitz got to Peyton Driggers and registered a huge sack.
Following a first-down run from tailback Deangelo Rosemond, the Hornets (4-1, 2-0) kneeled on consecutive snaps to seal their second District 26-6A triumph in a row over the Unicorns.
New Braunfels was explosive to begin the game, but that all changed after halftime. The Unicorns only had the ball three times in the second half and were held at bay by an opportunistic East Central defense.
The Hornets’ first lead of the night came when quarterback Caden Bosanko hit Christopher Taylor for a 23-yard scoring throw with 8:35 remaining in the third period. Noah Chavez’s extra point gave East Central a 24-20 advantage and erased all signs of New Braunfels’ early 17-3 edge.
The Unicorns utilized a more up-tempo attack from the outset and drove the ball at will on their first two possessions. However, a pair of holding penalties forced New Braunfels to settle for a 41-yard field goal by Chase Mercer.
East Central motored into Unicorn territory minutes later, but the ball was poked loose from Rosemond’s grasp and recovered by linebacker James Windrow.
It took New Braunfels just five plays to cash in the takeaway, as Driggers hit Garrett Thompson in stride on a 17-yard slant pass over the middle.
The Unicorns led 10-0 after the first quarter expired, and after Chavez connected on a 26-yard field goal, New Braunfels extended its lead even further.
The time, the Unicorns marched 77 yards in 10 plays while mixing the run and pass efficiently. Driggers converted a key third down with a 12-yard pass to Joseph Cholico, who went up in traffic and came down with the reception.
Three plays later, Driggers dropped back and rifled another dart over the middle to Zak Aleman, who snagged the ball and sprinted across the goal line for a 19-yard TD strike that gave New Braunfels a 17-3 edge with 4:36 left before halftime.
The lead didn’t last long, though, as the Hornets quickly responded with a 44-yard scoring run by Rosemond in which he broke up the middle, cut to the right sideline and cruised into the end zone.
The momentum swing continued with a three-and-out and a Unicorn punt, which gave East Central possession at its own 33-yard line with 52 seconds left. The Hornets looked content to run out the clock after handing the ball to Rosemond for a short gain, but sophomore Caden Bosanko dropped back on the next snap and saw slot receiver Charles Oglesby break open over the middle for a 64-yard TD toss.
Chavez’s PAT tied the game at 17 apiece with 20 seconds to play before halftime. Amazingly, though, that proved to be enough time for the Unicorns to sneak in one final score.
After a pair of short passes to Lucas Dorrow, Driggers found Purdy for an 8-yard pass to midfield before the Hornets were whistled for a late hit out of bounds. The penalty gave Driggers a chance to chuck up a Hail Mary, which led to a pass interference call on East Central and one additional untimed down for New Braunfels.
Mercer converted the extra opportunity as he drilled a 37-yard boot to send the Unicorns into the locker room with a slim 20-17 advantage.
However, the Hornets refused to lose down the stretch and ensured that every New Braunfels mistake came back to haunt the Unicorns.
Driggers finished 18 of 27 passing for 184 yards and two TDs, and the junior also ran for 26 yards. Ryker Purdy paced the ground game with 91 yards on 13 attempts.
Defensively, Aaron Almendarez had a big tackle for loss that held East Central to a field goal in the second quarter.
New Braunfels will now enter the district-wide bye and is set to return to the field on Friday, Oct. 11 to host Judson at 7:30 p.m.
