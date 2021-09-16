SAN ANTONIO — Calvary Baptist was outdueled 62-20 by San Antonio Town East last Thursday night on the road.
The Conquerors (0-2) stayed within striking distance until the second quarter when the Eagles poured on 34 points to grab a 41-13 lead heading into halftime. Town East tacked on 21 points in the third quarter to cruise to victory.
