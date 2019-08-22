WIMBERLEY — New Braunfels Christian Academy stunned Class 4A Wimberley Tuesday night on the road by fighting back from a 2-0 deficit to win each of the final three sets.
The Lady Cats (11-1) fell behind following respective 25-22, 25-20 losses but rallied for 30-28 and 25-23 triumphs in the next two games to force a decisive fifth set. Head coach Megan Dugie’s team then prevailed 15-10 to notch its eighth victory over a UIL competitor in just the first two weeks of the season alone.
“When this team plays as a total team and we play for each other, this team is unstoppable,” Dugie said. “We’ve been in situations before when we are down the first two sets and all it takes is for me to remind them that we thrive in these situations. I love reminding these girls that we are playing against big public schools, and I love reminding them even more that we at NBCA have made a name for ourselves.”
Dugie said Jessica Hammock made an impact in the middle for NBCA and was able to help slow the Lady Texans’ attack. Hailey Hamlett (31 kills) and Camdyn Doucet (26 kills) paced the Lady Cats’ own offense, while Adria Galles handed out 61 assists and Ellie Wineinger added another 12 kills.
Dugie also mentioned the effort of Addison Lemme, who provided stellar defense in addition to serving up four aces in the 3-2 win.
“I want the girls to believe in themselves and know that no matter who they face, we can do anything together,” Dugie said. “It’s been a fun season so far watching these girls start off at 11-1 and moments like [Tuesday] are one of the many, many reasons I am so proud to be their coach.”
The Lady Cats will look to keep their momentum flowing in the right direction tonight when they travel to Bulverde to face Bracken Christian at 6 p.m. NBCA is then scheduled to take part in the San Antonio Cornerstone Tournament this Friday and Saturday.
