New Braunfels Christian Academy took a no-nonsense approach during Thursday’s TAPPS District 6-3A opener at home.
The defending state champion Lady Cats (7-4, 1-0) never gave Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills hopes of an upset, as head coach Megan Dugie’s team coasted to a 3-0 victory by scores of 25-10, 25-2 and 25-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.