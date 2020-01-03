New Braunfels Christian Academy rose to the top of Class 3A this past season to claim a state championship in its second year under head coach Megan Dugie.
The Lady Cats made good on their promise to get back to the state tournament at West High School after finishing as the state runner-up in 2018. NBCA rolled to a 38-5 overall record this season and ended up sweeping both Tomball Rosehill Christian and Round Rock Christian in three sets to capture the 3A crown.
Following the season, a bevy of awards were handed out to New Braunfels Christian at the district and state levels. A total of seven players were honored, with the list being headlined by TAPPS all-state first team selections Camdyn Doucet and Hailey Hamlett.
Hamlett, a junior outside hitter, led the Lady Cats in kills with her 374 this year in addition to 42 aces and 20 blocks. Doucet, also a junior outside hitter, posted 269 kills in 2019 and also notched a team-high 95 digs. The tandem fueled NBCA’s attack all season and were also named to the TAPPS District 4-3A first team.
New Braunfels Christian saw Adria Galles and Ellie Wineinger land on the all-state second team.
Galles, a senior setter, provided leadership throughout her varsity career and finished the season with 920 assists and 53 aces. Wineinger, a junior outside hitter, tallied 139 kills this year to go along with 44 aces. Both Galles and Wineinger joined Doucet and Hamlett on the all-district first team as well.
Three more performers — Kiana Van Haaren, Emily Arp and Addison Lemme — earned all-district second team designation for the Lady Cats.
Van Haaren, a sophomore middle blocker, stepped in and made an immediate impact this season. She tallied a team-best 32 blocks and also posted 58 kills. Arp, a sophomore defensive specialist/outside hitter, supplied 33 digs this season, while Lemme, a sophomore defensive specialist/outside hitter, notched 34 digs and 25 aces.
