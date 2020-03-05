CIBOLO — New Braunfels remained hot on the heels of Canyon in the battle for the District 26-6A title following Tuesday night’s 1-0 triumph over Steele.
The Lady Unicorns (13-4-2, 8-1-2) trail the Cougarettes by a single point with three matches remaining in the regular season.
In Tuesday’s crucial road contest, Hannon Joseph netted the only goal of the outing thanks to an assist from teammate Dana Hanson. It was Hanson’s fifth assist of the season and Joseph’s sixth goal.
Goalkeeper Meli Garza wrapped up her fifth shutout during 26-6A play and recorded six saves.
Head coach Eric Norris’ team is now set to host San Marcos on Friday night.
Canyon girls cruise past EC 3-0
SAN ANTONIO — The Cougarettes recorded a 3-0 win over East Central Tuesday night on the road thanks to goals from Hayden Ritch, Serena Ruiz and Catherine Kuhn.
In doing so, Canyon stayed in first place in District 26-6A and improved to 14-1-4 overall and 8-0-3 in league play.
Ritch also posted an assist during the triumph, as did Avery Germadnik. Meanwhile, keeper Emma Boggs kept a clean sheet as the Lady Hornets were held without a shot on goal by the Cougarettes’ smothering defense.
Canyon, on the other hand, peppered East Central keeper Tatum Pollok with 26 shots on goal.
The Cougarettes will now prepare to host Judson Friday night at 7:15 p.m. in another 26-6A tilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.