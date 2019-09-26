Canyon atoned for its first and only loss in District 26-6A play thus far by handing East Central a 3-1 setback Tuesday night at home.
The Cougarettes (24-14, 3-1) breezed to a 25-11 victory in the opening set before adding a 25-20 triumph to push the Lady Hornets to the brink of an abbreviated loss. East Central stayed alive thanks to a 25-20 win in the third game, but head coach Heather Sanders’ team slammed the door shut by virtue of its 25-17 victory in the fourth set.
The trio of Kyla Malone (11 kills), Angel Jones (10 kills) and Erin Jones (10 kills) fueled the offense, while Erin Jones also added 14 assists and four aces to complete a double-double.
Taylor Thorpe provided a team-high 25 assists on the night, and Matti Theurer added 16 digs and three aces, while Malone chipped in 13 more digs to record a double-double of her own. Angel Jones registered four total blocks and Jaden Wiser served up another three aces in the league win.
Canyon is now scheduled to host Judson Friday night at 7 p.m.
Lady Unicorns upended
CIBOLO — Steele registered a rare three-set win over New Braunfels Tuesday night at home, as the Lady Knights prevailed 25-16, 25-21, 25-19.
The Lady Unicorns fell to 22-15 overall and 2-2 in district play.
Head coach Heather Sledge’s team was led by six kills each from Rian Millership and Morgan Baese in addition to 12 assists from Lena Baumann, who also collected 10 digs to post a double-double.
Edie Welch contributed a team-high 14 digs, while Kendall Jeffers added 10 digs and Ella Brunson chipped in nine assists.
New Braunfels is set to host San Marcos Friday night at 7 p.m.
