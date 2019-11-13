TEMPLE — The Wildcats put the final touches on an outright district championship last Friday night in Temple.
New Braunfels Christian Academy (9-1, 5-0) clinched a perfect run through TAPPS Six-Man Division II District 2 by flattening Holy Trinity Catholic 53-22 on the road. It is the second district title during the tenure of head coach Josh Wood, who took over the program prior to the 2016 campaign.
NBCA is now turning its attention to a much larger goal — a state championship.
“Finished district with a lot of young guys who got to play,” Wood said. “We are looking forward to the challenge of the playoffs and hoping to find our place in Waco Dec. 5.”
In Friday’s blowout against the Celtics, New Braunfels Christian showed balance on offense, as Rett Elrod was 4 of 6 passing for 112 yards and three touchdowns and the duo of Luke Bales and David Van Horn each ran for 100 yards exactly.
Bales and Van Horn both crossed the goal line twice on the ground. Bales added a 46-yard TD reception as well.
Ryan Henry added to the rushing total by posting 62 yards and a score on just two carries. Wide receivers Brady Hines and Mason Lemme both hauled in TD passes and finished with 10 and 37 yards, respectively.
On defense, Wood praised the efforts of Hampton McCollum, who notched an interception for the Wildcats.
Thanks to its district crown, NBCA has earned a bye in the first round of the playoffs. The Wildcats are slated to face either Victoria Faith Academy or Abilene Christian next week in the regional round.
New Braunfels Christian comes into the postseason ranked No. 2 in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.