SPRING BRANCH — After seeing the latter portion of her junior year disappear due to the pandemic of 2020, Smithson Valley graduate Amalie Mills ensured that she made the most of her senior season with the Lady Rangers.
Mills, a distance running specialist, capped her lengthy list of accomplishments by earning a spot on the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) Class 6A/5A Legacy All-Star Team. Mills and Jasmine Montgomery of Reagan were the lone 6A representatives from the Greater San Antonio area.
