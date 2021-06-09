TGCA Legacy All-Star

Smithson Valley senior Amalie Mills was named a Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) Track & Field Legacy All-Star selection from Class 5A/6A following an outstanding year for the Lady Rangers.

 Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung

SPRING BRANCH — After seeing the latter portion of her junior year disappear due to the pandemic of 2020, Smithson Valley graduate Amalie Mills ensured that she made the most of her senior season with the Lady Rangers.

Mills, a distance running specialist, capped her lengthy list of accomplishments by earning a spot on the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) Class 6A/5A Legacy All-Star Team. Mills and Jasmine Montgomery of Reagan were the lone 6A representatives from the Greater San Antonio area.

