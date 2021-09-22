ROUND ROCK — New Braunfels Christian Academy emerged from an early bye week to absorb a 43-39 loss last Friday night on the road against Round Rock Christian Academy.
The Wildcats (1-2) did the majority of their damage through the air, as quarterback Parker Joseph went 15 of 33 passing for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Cole Reynolds hauled in seven passes for 155 yards and one score, while Cade Becker had four grabs for 91 yards and a TD.
