FISCHER — The Cougarettes needed the minimum number of sets to brush aside Austin Bowie Tuesday night in a bi-district playoff match at Canyon Lake High School.
Canyon (34-15) cruised to a 25-10 win in the opening set and outlasted the Bulldogs 26-24 in the second game. Head coach Heather Sanders’ team finished off the sweep with a 25-12 triumph in the third set.
“We had scouted them late in the season and the girls executed a good game plan,” Sanders said. “We served very tough and passed well. We kept the errors low and didn’t get rattled when they made a run in set two.”
Kyla Malone delivered a double-double with 14 kills and a dozen digs, while Lauren Woitena added 11 kills. Erin Jones posted 31 assists and nine digs in the win.
Libero Matti Theurer led the way with 18 digs along the back row and the trio of Woitena, Angel Jones and Emma Jubela notched two blocks apiece. Theurer also chipped in four aces.
The Cougarettes advance to take on San Antonio Churchill Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Seguin High School.
