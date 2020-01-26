The Unicorns and Cougars went down to the wire Friday night at New Braunfels High School during their District 26-6A opener.
A leaping save from Canyon goalkeeper Jio Lopez in the final seconds turned aside a New Braunfels corner kick and preserved a 2-2 draw at Unicorn Stadium.
The Cougars (7-1-1, 0-0-1) struck first in the match when Luke Suarez scored in the eighth minute off a pass from teammate Owen Feagler.
The Unicorns (3-3-2, 0-0-1) knotted the score in the 29th minute and then began the second half with another tally to go up 2-1. The goals came from Jordan Beltran and Cole Jecmenek, with assists being provided by Ethan Keresztes and Rhett Fischer.
Canyon pulled even in the 54th minute when Suarez sailed a pass to Isaac Hawkins, who deposited the ball into the back of the net.
Lopez made 10 saves in the match for the Cougars, while New Braunfels’ Torin Marrou recorded five stops.
