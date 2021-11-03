CIBOLO — Smithson Valley’s outstanding 2021 season came to a halt Tuesday night at Steele High School following a 3-2 loss to San Antonio Madison in the bi-district round of the Class 6A postseason.
It was the second season in a row in which the District 27-6A champion Lady Rangers (35-5) were ousted in their playoff opener against 26-6A’s Lady Mavericks, who improved to 28-15 overall.
