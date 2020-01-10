SPRING BRANCH — The New Braunfels boys soccer squad evened its season record at 2-2 overall Thursday after brushing aside Kerrville Tivy 6-0 in Spring Branch.
Playing in their opener at the Ranger Classic, the Unicorns were boosted by single goals from Cole Jecmenek, Elliott Borrowman, Jorge Athayde, Christian Rodgers, Chase Mercer and Ethan Keresztes. Dylan Navarijo notched two assists, while Mercer, Jimmy Mayfield, Nick Gonzales and Nick Cruz each dished out one assist.
Goalkeepers Torrin Marrou (two saves in 60 minutes) and Nick Adams combined to record the shutout.
Head coach Jimmy Bryant’s team is now scheduled to face Lehman today at 1:30 p.m. at Ranger Stadium.
Canyon boys top McNeil
AUSTIN — The Cougars easily outpaced Round Rock McNeil on Thursday during their first match at Leander Glenn’s Grizzly Classic.
Canyon (5-0 overall) surged to a 4-0 victory thanks to goals from Owen Feagler, Chino Acosta, Peyton Foytik and Isaac Hawkins. Feagler also supplied an assist, as did Jimmy Loyola.
Goalkeeper Jio Lopez played all 80 minutes for the Cougars and came away with six saves. It was Lopez’s third shutout of the young season.
Canyon will take on Glenn today at 3 p.m. in Leander.
