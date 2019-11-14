Canyon Lake didn’t allow Poteet to reach double digits in any quarter Tuesday night during a dominant showing to begin the 2019-20 campaign.
The Lady Hawks (1-0) held a modest 13-8 led following the first period but went on a prolonged 16-2 run over the entirety of the second quarter to seize command for good.
Marley Carrizales provided a game-high 18 points for the Lady Hawks, while Lainee Moses and Sophia Barber added nine and eight points, respectively. Chelsea Tschoepe chipped in seven points during the blowout win, and teammates Shelby Murphy and Angelina Rodriguez finished with two points apiece.
Canyon Lake is now scheduled to hit the road on Friday for a 6 p.m. non-district contest against San Antonio Milton Lee Academy.
