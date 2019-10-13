The Lady Unicorns sent East Central packing in three sets Friday night at home to secure their fifth District 26-6A victory.
New Braunfels (25-17, 5-4) won by scores of 25-21, 25-10 and 25-12.
Morgan Baese paced the attack by providing a match-high 15 kills, while Madison Glassco and Rian Millership added eight and six kills, respectively. Lena Baumann dished out 27 assists and Ella Brunson notched 12 assists for head coach Heather Sledge’s club.
Along the back row, Edie Welch (13 digs) and Hartley Clark (12 digs) once again had solid outings. Millership also chipped in four aces and 2 1/2 blocks.
Next up for New Braunfels is a trip to Converse this Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. match against Judson.
Lady Hawks upended
BANDERA — Canyon Lake fell 25-21, 19-25, 27-25, 27-25 Friday night in Bandera despite receiving 25 assists from Cassidy Felps and 24 digs courtesy of Lainee Moses.
The Lady Hawks (19-15, 2-3) also saw Kayla Wunderlich tally eight kills in the setback, while Caroline Kullberg notched six aces and three blocks.
Head coach Kim Clemons’ squad will attempt to bounce back Tuesday when it hosts Boerne at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.