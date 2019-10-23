WIMBERLEY — Canyon Lake fell 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 Tuesday night to rival Wimberley on the road in District 28-4A play.
The Lady Hawks (20-17, 3-5) saw Megan Vorhis post 13 kills and four blocks, while Cassidy Felps supplied 35 assists. Lainee Moses added 22 digs and the duo of Vorhis and Kaylee Moore both served up a pair of aces.
Canyon Lake now hosts Fredericksburg on Friday.
