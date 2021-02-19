When the opportunity to secure a spot in the Class 6A playoffs arose last Friday evening, the Unicorns refused to let their season fade into a wintry oblivion.
New Braunfels (20-7, 8-6) clinched one of the four available postseason berths out of District 27-6A by defeating South San 42-29 at home on senior night. Head coach David Brawner’s team used its signature swarming defense to frustrate the Bobcats (16-8, 6-7) and ultimately keep them from posting a season sweep of the Unicorns in league play.
South San, which won the first matchup between the two teams 64-47 on Jan. 30, seized the early momentum after entering the second quarter with a 10-8 lead in Friday’s rematch. However, New Braunfels turned the tide with an 18-8 run before halftime that helped the Unicorns grab a 26-18 edge.
From there, the Unicorns ramped up their defensive intensity to preserve the win down the stretch. New Braunfels held South San to just 11 points over the final 16 minutes.
Senior point guard Zach Gomez-Villanueva fueled the victory by pouring in a game-high 24 points. Fellow senior Grant Jacobs added nine points and Eddie Chapa chipped in four. Senior Jackson Reid tallied three points, while Quintin Williams finished with two.
Shane Perales led South San with his 20 points during the loss.
Brawner’s team now awaits word on its first-round playoff details as 27-6A sorts out the final postseason pecking order this weekend with a flurry of rescheduled contests.
Rangers fall to Knights
CIBOLO — The Smithson Valley boys were dealt an 82-52 loss by Steele last Friday night on the road.
The setback dropped the Rangers (12-10, 6-7) into a tie for fourth place in the district standings with South San (6-7 in 27-6A) with one game remaining for each team in the regular season. The squads split their head-to-head matchups in district play.
Smithson Valley trailed only 18-16 after the first quarter against the Knights, but Steele accelerated away from that point forward and stretched its lead to 17 heading into the final stanza.
Zayden High (14 points), Tevijon Williams (10 points) and Colin Besch (10 points) led the way for the Rangers.
Smithson Valley is scheduled to face Judson Saturday at 7 p.m. in Converse. That game was rescheduled from Monday due to inclement weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.