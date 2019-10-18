SAN ANTONIO — The Lady Rangers earned an important District 26-6A triumph Tuesday night on the road by sweeping East Central 3-0.
Head coach Courtney Patton’s team won by scores of 25-16, 25-9 and 25-12. Smithson Valley improved to 22-16 overall and 5-5 in league play.
The Lady Rangers sit in fifth place in the 26-6A standings at the moment with five matches left in the regular season. Smithson Valley trails both New Braunfels (6-4 in 26-6A) and Steele (6-4 in 26-6A) in the battle for the fourth and final playoff berth.
During Tuesday’s sweep, Kate Myles posted 13 kills and Tanyse Moehrig added 10 kills, while Maddie Dennis notched 12 assists. Ashley Acuna added 12 digs and teammate Alexa Pyle recorded four total blocks.
The Lady Rangers host Judson tonight at 7 p.m.
CL falls to Boerne in 3
FISCHER — The Lady Hawks dropped their fourth straight District 28-4A contest Tuesday night at home after Boerne surged to a 25-13, 25-27, 25-17 win in Fischer.
Canyon Lake (19-16, 2-4) was led by Lainee Moses’ 21 digs and Cassidy Felps’ nine assists. Caroline Kullberg and Kayla Wunderlich each tallied four kills, and Megan Vorhis added a pair of blocks.
Taylor Fillinger finished with two aces in the loss.
The Lady Hawks now face Llano tonight at 5 p.m. on the road.
