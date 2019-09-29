SPRING BRANCH — Smithson Valley defended its home court Friday night against Steele during an important District 26-6A clash.
The Lady Rangers (20-13, 3-2) were triumphant by scores of 25-20, 25-15, 22-25 and 25-19. The win catapulted head coach Courtney Patton’s team into a three-way tie for third place alongside New Braunfels and Steele.
Esther Du’Glas once again led the Lady Rangers’ offense and finished with 14 kills. Kate Myles chipped in 10 kills as well, while Bekah Williams tallied nine kills. Setters Maddie Dennis (33 assists) and Lily Sandoval (18 assists) provided their hitters with plenty of opportunities to put the ball down with authority.
Dennis also served up a pair of aces in the four-set win.
The duo of Ashley Acuna and Jade Bernal anchored the back row and provided 19 and 16 digs, respectively. Jada West registered 2 1/2 total blocks, while Austin Burrell and Tanyse Moehrig each posted two blocks.
Smithson Valley is scheduled to hit the road this coming Tuesday night to battle San Marcos at 7 p.m. in another 26-6A showdown.
