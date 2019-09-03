BRYAN — For the second time in three years, the New Braunfels Christian Academy Wildcats returned home from the Bryan Allen Academy Kickoff Classic with a season-opening victory in tow.
NBCA (1-0) outlasted Cedar Park Summit Christian 64-46 this past Friday night after erasing a 16-12 deficit in the first quarter and outscoring the Eagles 52-30 during the final three quarters of play.
Senior Luke Bales had quite an impressive start to the 2019 campaign, as he ran for 169 yards and four touchdowns and also made three catches for 33 yards and a score.
As a team, the Wildcats amassed 501 yards of total offense — 300 on the ground and 201 through the air.
Quarterback Rett Elrod finished 13 of 24 passing for 187 yards, one TD and three interceptions. Brady Hines was the leading receiver with six grabs for 94 yards, and teammate Jackson Austin hauled in four passes for 68 yards and also carried the ball five times for 53 yards and a pair of scores.
Mason Lemme had two carries for 60 yards and a TD, while Cort Koehler added a 45-yard rushing score.
Defensively, E.J. Easterly recovered a fumble for a score and Breighton Owens also covered up a fumble for NBCA. Wildcats head coach Josh Wood was also proud of the work done by R.C. Skelton, Mason Grimsley, Andrew Campbell and Ryan Henry all game long.
New Braunfels Christian will now begin preparing for Friday’s non-district road contest against Austin Veritas Academy at 7:30 p.m.
