CYPRESS — Wrestlers from New Braunfels, Canyon and Smithson Valley showcased their skills at last weekend’s Region IV-6A tournament in San Antonio, and beginning today, they’re set to take center stage at the state competition in Cypress.
The three area schools combined to send 17 competitors to the Berry Center for the Class 6A tournament in hopes of snagging a state championship.
The New Braunfels boys will be represented by six wrestlers — Aiden Valadez, Cameron Laurel, Landon Marsh, Noah Cairns, Braxton Zarate and Geo Jo Marsh — after claiming their second consecutive regional team title. The Unicorns edged District 13-6A foe Lake Travis 164.5 to 160 to clinch back-to-back championships.
New Braunfels head coach Adam Sandoval said the battle was similar to the race for the league crown in that the Cavaliers and Unicorns leapfrogged one another several times.
“Again the team race went back and forth, again there were numerous obstacles put in their path, again there were triumphs and setbacks and again these guys just kept battling,” Sandoval said.
Individually, brothers Geo Jo and Landon Marsh shined en route to capturing first-place finishes.
Geo Jo, a senior, became the program’s first three-time regional champ and won the 285-pound division while being named the event’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Landon won the regional crown in the 170-pound division and is the program’s first-ever freshman to accomplish such a feat. Teammates Valadez (126 pounds), Cairns (182 pounds) and Zarate (220 pounds) all finished as runners-up in their respective divisions.
Laurel took bronze in the 152-pound division to punch his ticket to state as well. The New Braunfels duo of Donovan Bernard and Dalton Wilson came up just shy of a state berth and each took sixth place.
Smithson Valley is sending six wrestlers — Kobe Mora, Ryan Benca, Zarek Holley, Isabella Ruiz, Sage Benca and Molly Moczygemba — to the state tournament.
Sage Benca, a sophomore, won the girls 148-pound division at regionals, while seniors Ruiz (138 pounds) and Moczygemba (185 pounds) each claimed bronze for the Lady Rangers. Mora and Ryan Benca each finished fourth out of the 220-pound and 285-pound divisions, respectively.
Holley, a junior, was fifth at regionals in the 132-pound division and will be an alternate at state. He, Mora and Ryan Benca represent the first three state wrestling qualifiers in the history of the Smithson Valley boys program.
Canyon also had a solid showing at the regional tournament last weekend and saw five athletes qualify for state. Those making the cut were Jillian Wold, Ethan Laws, Brett Green, Daliyah Montoya and Alyssa Almanzar.
Wold and Laws took home silver after earning second in the girls 148-pound division and boys 170-pound division, respectively. Green was fourth in the boys 126-pound division, while Montoya (102 pounds) and Almanzar (138 pounds) each claimed fourth place for the Cougarettes.
Wold set a new program mark by becoming Canyon’s first three-time state qualifier.
