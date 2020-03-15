SAN MARCOS — The Smithson Valley girls soccer team ran roughshod over San Marcos Friday night on the road in its last District 26-6A match before the UIL-mandated suspension of sanctioned events took hold.
The Lady Rangers (13-7-1, 8-4-1) shut out the Rattlers 4-0 on the road to leapfrog Steele for third place in the league standings. Steele and Canyon’s match on Friday night was postponed.
Smithson Valley, which has already qualified for the postseason, received two goals from Taylor Swenson against San Marcos, while the duo of Maddie Malo and Rachel Dziuba each posted one tally.
Leading scorer Sabrina Taber assisted on two of the Lady Rangers’ tallies and is now tied for the team lead in assists with Swenson at 11.
Goalkeepers Melyna Martinez and Jacy White each combined to record the shutout at Toyota Rattler Stadium. Martinez played 50 minutes in goal and wasn’t forced to make a save, while White played the final 30 minutes and registered one stop.
The Lady Rangers have one contest remaining in 26-6A play against New Braunfels.
Rangers, Coogs clinch playoff berths Friday
SPRING BRANCH — The Smithson Valley boys soccer squad clinched a spot in the Class 6A postseason following Friday night’s 2-0 victory against San Marcos at Ranger Stadium.
The win also helped Canyon qualify for the playoffs, while the visiting Rattlers were officially eliminated from postseason contention.
The Rangers (11-5-4, 7-2-4) got goals from Coleton Amaya and Zarek Urrutia during Friday’s District 26-6A match on senior night. Fellow senior Micah Jenkins secured the shutout after making eight saves during his 80 minutes in goal.
Junior Devin Yocham added an assist in the triumph.
