SMITHVILLE — Canyon Lake rode home from Smithville Friday afternoon with a decisive sweep in hand after defeating the host Lady Tigers in three straight sets.
The Lady Hawks, who are now 4-3 on the young season, were triumphant by respective scores of 25-17, 27-25 and 27-25. Head coach Kimberly Clemons’ team was also set to take on Lago Vista as part of a dual match, but that contest was called off.
