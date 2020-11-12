New Braunfels Christian Academy seniors (from left) Ellie Wineinger, Camdyn Doucet, Jessica Hammock, Hailey Hamlett and Tori Cox smile following Tuesday night’s second round playoff sweep of Waco Live Oak Classical at NBCA.
New Braunfels Christian Academy motored into the regional finals of the TAPPS Class 3A playoff Tuesday night after defeating Waco Live Oak Classical in convincing fashion.
The Lady Cats (14-5) swept the Falcons by scores of 25-6, 25-14 and 25-20 at home to book their ticket to the third round of the postseason. Head coach Megan Dugie’s team is the defending 3A state champion and is now scheduled to take on Tomball Rosehill Christian this Saturday.
