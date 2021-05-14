Smithson Valley infielder John Garza drove in two runs during Thursday’s 7-0 postseason victory against Westwood at Dripping Spring High School. The Rangers will look to wrap up the series with another win today.
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Smithson Valley landed a few early haymakers during Game 1 of its best-of-three Class 6A area playoff series against Round Rock Westwood, and pitcher Brandon Taylor ensured the Warriors never got up off the canvas.
The Rangers (29-4) prevailed 7-0 after scoring all of their runs in the opening two frames and riding the right arm of Taylor to a complete game shutout.
