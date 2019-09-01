It was an exciting finish to the home opener of the 2019 football season for the Canyon Cougars as they hosted the Kyle Lehman Lobos on Friday night.
In the end, the Cougars fell short in a 24-21 loss to the Lobos. There were times in which the Cougars showed brilliance on both offense and defense, but the combination of penalties called — along with two fumbles and an interception — proved to be a bit too much for Canyon to overcome.
Joe Lepsis is starting his second year as the head coach of the Cougars, and he decided to hand the reins of the offense to junior quarterback Michael Bassett. The Cougars looked strong on offense, as they scored on their opening drive when Micah Williford notched a 5-yard rushing touchdown.
Cameron Welch added the extra point as the Cougars gained a 7-0 lead.
After a stalled drive by the Lobos and then one by the Cougars, the Lobos scored on a 32-yard field goal by Joey Guajardo. At the end of the first quarter, Canyon led 7-3.
After another stalled drive by the Cougars, Canyon punted to the Lobos and they took over on their own 27-yard line.
Lehman scored on a 55-yard rushing touchdown by Kanui Guidry, and with the point after attempt, the Lobos took the lead, 10-7.
Canyon later received a couple of strong defensive plays by Jack Loos and a quarterback sack by Alex Bouloubasis that forced the Lobos to punt the ball. After a long pass from Bassett to Garcia, the Cougars set themselves up for a 2-yard run by Williford, who forced his way into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the night.
With the point after attempt good, the Cougars took the lead, 14-10.
The Lobos received the ensuing kickoff, and after a long pass, possessed the ball on Canyon’s 49-yard line. With just under a minute left until halftime, the Lobos threatened to score, but their drive was cut short after a quarterback sack by Cade Stephens. The Cougars maintained their 14-10 edge at the half.
The second half began with a strong defensive stop by Canyon, but after a long run, the Cougars had the ball on their own 30-yard line only to be intercepted. Lehman then turned over the ball on downs only to have Canyon punt the ball back to the Lobos, who then took over at Canyon’s 35.
A few plays later, Lehman scored on a 2-yard rushing touchdown. After the point after attempt, the Lobos led the Cougars 17-14 at the end of the third quarter.
After both teams had failed offensive series and were forced to punt, Lehman recovered a Canyon fumble and took the ball on Canyon’s 40-yard line. Lehman scored on a 10-yard pass, and after the point after attempt, the Lobos held a 24-14 advantage.
With the fourth quarter coming to a close, the Cougars brought in quarterback Dallas Gomez. After a few attempts to the end zone, Gomez tossed a 3-yard pass to Luke Greebon for a touchdown, and after the point after, Lehman’s lead was cut to 24-20.
A failed onside kick gave the ball back to the Lobos, who proceeded to run out the clock.
The Canyon Cougars travel to Georgetown this week to face the East View Patriots.
