NB girls soccer

New Braunfels senior defender Kourtney Rosales (10), pictured competing against Judson, helped the Lady Unicorns edge Steele 3-2 Tuesday night at home.

 Photo by Mikie Farias

The Lady Unicorns’ 0-7-1 start to the 2021 season now feels like nothing but a distant memory.

New Braunfels (2-7-1, 2-1) moved past .500 in District 27-6A play Tuesday night after defeating Steele 3-2 at Unicorn Stadium.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.