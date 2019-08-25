SPRING BRANCH — With district play on the horizon, there was a different feel in the air Saturday at the Texas Showdown in Spring Branch.
It almost felt like a playoff preview.
New Braunfels capped off an outstanding run at the event by taking third place overall in the gold bracket. The Lady Unicorns (18-11 overall) defeated Cypress Fair 22-25, 25-18, 25-16 in the quarterfinals before falling 25-21, 17-25, 25-21 to San Antonio Brandeis in the semifinals.
Head coach Heather Sledge’s club bounced back with a 2-1 triumph against San Antonio Reagan in the third place match, though.
The Lady Unicorns and Brandeis each dialed up the intensity for their semifinal clash, as each set was up for grabs until late in crunch time.
New Braunfels found itself tied at 19-all with the Lady Broncos in the opening game, but Brandeis used a late push to secure a 25-21 triumph.
The Lady Unicorns struck back in the second set behind hits from Keriann Kallus, Madison Glassco and Cypress Guenther that fueled an 11-6 surge. A diving one-armed save by Harleigh Mericle and an ace from Lena Baumann increased New Braunfels’ lead to 16-8, but Brandeis fought back to within 19-16 a few minutes later.
A kill from Morgan Base helped the Lady Unicorns get right back on track, and strong plays from Glassco, Mericle and Kallus helped clinch a 25-17 win that forced a winner-take-all third game.
The Lady Broncos seized the mojo early thanks to a 7-0 run that ultimately led to a 9-2 advantage. New Braunfels later trailed 13-6, but it slowly began to chip away at Brandeis’ lead and pulled even at 17-all following stellar plays from Edie Welch, Glassco, Baese, Rian Millership and Chloe Ullrich.
However, the Lady Broncos’ duo of Selby Draker and Jalyn Gibson ensured that Brandeis held on and advanced to the gold bracket title match.
The Lady Unicorns then beat San Antonio Reagan 25-21, 19-25, 25-22 in the gold bracket third place contest. During the three-day tournament, New Braunfels posted an impressive 8-1 record.
The Lady Unicorns are now scheduled to hit the road on Tuesday night for a rematch with Reagan at Littleton Gymnasium. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. in San Antonio.
SV goes 1-2 Saturday
SPRING BRANCH — The Lady Rangers shrugged off consecutive setbacks Saturday at the Texas Showdown to take down Round Rock Cedar Ridge 2-0 in their home tournament finale.
Smithson Valley (16-9 overall) swept Cedar Ridge by scores of 25-19 and 25-17 to end the event on a high note. Earlier in the day, head coach Courtney Patton’s team fell 25-15, 25-13 to Mansfield Lake Ridge in the gold bracket quarterfinals and then lost 25-15, 25-17 to Bridgeland on the consolation side of the bracket.
In the win over Cedar Ridge, Naomi Ortiz and Bekah Williams each provided six kills, while Maddie Dennis passed out 11 assists. Lily Sandoval posted eight digs in the triumph, and teammate Austin Burrell tallied 1 1/2 blocks.
Williams also had six kills in the loss to Bridgeland. Ashley Acuna, Jaci Mesa and Jade Bernal notched nine, eight and eight digs, respectively, while Sandoval finished with seven assists.
Against eventual tournament champion Lake Ridge, Acuna registered eight digs and Sandoval added seven digs.
The Lady Rangers are now scheduled to travel to San Antonio this comong Friday for a 5:30 p.m. non-district match against Churchill. District 26-6A competition is set to begin on Sept. 13 at home against defending league champion Clemens.
