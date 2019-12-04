SAN ANTONIO — The Lady Unicorns finished in eighth place as a team Monday at the Northside ISD Girls Christmas Open played at The Dominion Country Club in San Antonio.
New Braunfels’ Hanna Bullard paced her team with a one-round total of 75, which tied her for fourth with Boerne Champion’s Emily Ritchie. Champion won the team title by turning in a combined score of 314 to outpace San Antonio Reagan by 14 strokes.
Delaney Martin of San Antonio Texas Military Institute claimed the individual crown with a low round of 70.
The Lady Unicorns also saw Cameron Rexilius card a 98, while Jenna Buck (100), Emily Windrow (101) and Madyson Williams (113) rounded out the squad.
Canyon came in 11th at the event and was led by Audre Garza’s 95 and Megan Ashley’s 97. The duo claimed 35th and 40th place, respectively, on the individual scoreboard. The Cougarettes’ team also included Reyna Dews (112), Megan Schrantz (113) and Gracie Arriaga (118).
